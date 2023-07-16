The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. Global-e Online has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.72.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
