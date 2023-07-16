The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fanuc in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Fanuc Price Performance

FANUY opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

