The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $452.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.19.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $402.51 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $403.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.47.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

