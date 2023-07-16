The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Update

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCS remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 457,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,722. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCS. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 150,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,668 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

See Also

