The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CI. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 4.7 %

CI opened at $282.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.68.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

