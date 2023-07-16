Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 13,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

