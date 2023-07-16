Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 536,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tenon Medical Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNON traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 374,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,031.72% and a negative return on equity of 232.63%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $35,016.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,304.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tenon Medical news, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $35,016.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,304.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $81,887.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

