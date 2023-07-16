Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Tenaz Energy stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.
About Tenaz Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.