Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Tenaz Energy stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

