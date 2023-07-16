TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, an increase of 474.9% from the June 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,891,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,072,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 113,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,265. TELA Bio has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 451.30% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. Equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

TELA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

