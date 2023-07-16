TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Head-To-Head Analysis

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.01% 11.56% 5.78% D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

TaskUs has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TaskUs and D-Wave Quantum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $960.49 million 1.21 $40.42 million $0.37 32.43 D-Wave Quantum $7.04 million 39.72 -$51.53 million ($0.55) -4.00

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TaskUs and D-Wave Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 2 2 4 0 2.25 D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. D-Wave Quantum has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than TaskUs.

Summary

TaskUs beats D-Wave Quantum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

