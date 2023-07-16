Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

TGT stock opened at $130.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.