Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tantech stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.64. 24,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

