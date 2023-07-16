Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE stock opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. In other news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

