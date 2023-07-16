Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Update

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,616 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Trading Up 13.6 %

NASDAQ:TALKW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 5,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.