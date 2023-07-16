Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.