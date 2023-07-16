Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCP. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVCP opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

