Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Suzano Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Suzano has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.16). Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Suzano will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Suzano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

