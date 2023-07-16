SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $21.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.55.

SPWR opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.82.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

