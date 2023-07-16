Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $87,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

NYSE NOVA opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

