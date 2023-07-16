Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 905,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.88.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

