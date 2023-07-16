Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SMMT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 905,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.88.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
