Sturgeon Ventures LLP Invests $2.85 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

