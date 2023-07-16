Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.38.

SYK stock opened at $302.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.20 and its 200-day moving average is $277.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

