Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 13.3 %

SDIG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,386. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 110.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

