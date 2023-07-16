Streamr Market Capitalization Tops $25.05 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and $965,705.25 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

