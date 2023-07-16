Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $46,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $163.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

