Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Regis Management CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $280.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

