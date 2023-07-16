Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 456,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

