Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 787 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $186,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

