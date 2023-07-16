Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

