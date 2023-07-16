Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $23.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

