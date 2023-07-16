Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

