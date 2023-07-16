Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 317 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

NYSE EOG opened at $118.93 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

