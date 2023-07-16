Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.90.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $235.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.80. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

