Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,441 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

