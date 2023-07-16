Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

NASDAQ:META opened at $308.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

