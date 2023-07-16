Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $963,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.31.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

