Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $282.76 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.51 and a 200 day moving average of $277.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.