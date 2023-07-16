Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UPS opened at $185.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

