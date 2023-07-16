Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

AMAT stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

