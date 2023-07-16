Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.