Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOIEF remained flat at $25.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Stolt-Nielsen has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $33.05.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks.

