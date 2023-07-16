Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SOIEF remained flat at $25.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Stolt-Nielsen has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $33.05.
About Stolt-Nielsen
