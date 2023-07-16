StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.