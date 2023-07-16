StockNews.com Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

