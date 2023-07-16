StockNews.com Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $17.94 on Thursday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $674.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in James River Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,147,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in James River Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in James River Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

