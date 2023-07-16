StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 2.4 %

YRD stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

