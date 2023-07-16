StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Stock Down 2.4 %
YRD stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.85.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
