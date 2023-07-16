StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

