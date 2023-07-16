StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.