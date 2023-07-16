StockNews.com Downgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Hold

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

