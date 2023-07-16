StockNews.com Downgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

IMAX (NYSE:IMAXGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.