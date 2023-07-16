Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Target Price to C$40.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aritzia Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

