Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $73.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $71.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

